M.V. ‘Coyote’ Smith: Will US Space Corps achieve liftoff?

As part of next year’s Defense authorization bill, the House has voted to make one of the biggest organizational changes to the U.S. military in decades: removing space missions from the Air Force and giving them to a brand new military service: the U.S. Space Corps. The idea’s fate is uncertain. It’s strongly opposed by the Trump administration, and it’s not received a warm reception in the Senate. But proponents, like Retired Air Force Col. M.V. “Coyote” Smith, a professor of strategic space studies at the School of Graduate Professional Military Education at the Air University, say it’s the only way to make sure space gets its fair share of the Pentagon budget.