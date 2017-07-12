Sports Listen

Mallory Barg Bulman: How to fix federal customer service

July 12, 2017 10:58 am < a min read
Mallory Barg Bulman, director of research and evaluation, Partnership for Public Service

For lots of reasons, the federal government trails the private sector when it comes to customer service. Pressing forward on trying to fix this situation, the Partnership for Public Service and Accenture. Mallory Barg Bulman, director of research and evaluation at the Partnership, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

