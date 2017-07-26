Mallory Barg Bulman: Key positions remain unfilled in Trump administration

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 25, 2017
|L Income
|19.0868
|0.0097
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.9427
|0.0288
|4.95%
|L 2030
|29.1497
|0.0566
|7.01%
|L 2040
|31.5109
|0.0735
|8.01%
|L 2050
|18.1336
|0.0498
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3876
|0.0009
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.9120
|-0.0666
|2.48%
|C Fund
|34.5408
|0.1003
|9.34%
|S Fund
|45.1402
|0.2848
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.7109
|0.0866
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.