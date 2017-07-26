Sports Listen

Trending:

House targets CBO for cutsIRS to 'think like criminal'What's your post-retirement plan?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Mallory Barg Bulman: Key…

Mallory Barg Bulman: Key positions remain unfilled in Trump administration

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED July 26, 2017 11:45 am < a min read
Share
Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation, Partnership for Public Service

Six months in and the Trump administration — 12.5 percent through its term — still has many appointed positions unfilled. Mallory Barg Bulman is vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a scorecard to date and explained why this is critically important. 

Download audio

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Mallory Barg Bulman: Key…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors take a selfie with TV star

Today in History

1775: U.S. postal system established

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0868 0.0097 3.07%
L 2020 25.9427 0.0288 4.95%
L 2030 29.1497 0.0566 7.01%
L 2040 31.5109 0.0735 8.01%
L 2050 18.1336 0.0498 8.93%
G Fund 15.3876 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.9120 -0.0666 2.48%
C Fund 34.5408 0.1003 9.34%
S Fund 45.1402 0.2848 7.41%
I Fund 28.7109 0.0866 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.