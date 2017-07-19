Sports Listen

Margot Conrad: How to recruit in these tough times

July 19, 2017 9:47 am < a min read
Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach, Partnership for Public Service

Federal hiring managers have a tough time these days. The public hears nothing but news of budget cuts, buyouts and reductions in force. Yet agencies across the board do have real and funded openings. Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach at the Partnership for Public Service, shares some advice on recruiting with credibility on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

