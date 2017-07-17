Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Matt Hummer: What's in…

Matt Hummer: What’s in the 2017 federal spending scorecard

July 17, 2017 8:55 am < a min read
Share
Matt Hummer, analyst, Govini

It may look complicated to outsiders, but federal spending patterns aren't that much different from other industries. Who are the big customers, what are they buying and who are they buying it from? Analyst Matt Hummer joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to highlight the latest version of Govini's comprehensive federal market scorecard.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
comprehensive scorecard Federal Drive federal market federal spending Govini Management Matt Hummer Pay & Benefits Tom Temin Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive Your Money
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Matt Hummer: What's in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lex Walker interacts with a resident of Khanh Hoa

Today in History

1945: Potsdam Conference begins

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0483 0.0222 3.07%
L 2020 25.8591 0.0543 4.95%
L 2030 29.0082 0.0965 7.01%
L 2040 31.3335 0.1217 8.01%
L 2050 18.0183 0.0787 8.93%
G Fund 15.3772 0.0010 1.17%
F Fund 17.8972 0.0211 2.48%
C Fund 34.2841 0.1599 9.34%
S Fund 44.5054 0.1450 7.41%
I Fund 28.6025 0.2053 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.