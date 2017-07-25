Melissa Emrey-Arras: Room for improvement in VA’s claims processing

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 24, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0771
|-0.0040
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.9139
|-0.0131
|4.95%
|L 2030
|29.0931
|-0.0256
|7.01%
|L 2040
|31.4374
|-0.0325
|8.01%
|L 2050
|18.0838
|-0.0208
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3867
|0.0029
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.9786
|-0.0176
|2.48%
|C Fund
|34.4405
|-0.0357
|9.34%
|S Fund
|44.8554
|0.0953
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.6243
|-0.1132
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.