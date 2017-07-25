Sports Listen

Melissa Emrey-Arras: Room for improvement in VA’s claims processing

By Federal News Radio Staff July 25, 2017 11:22 am < a min read
Melissa Emrey-Arras, director of education, workforce and income security issues, GAO

The Veterans Affairs Department managed to double its rate of processing claims for Gulf War Illness, completing more than 11,000 of them in a year. But that number doesn't tell the whole story. Some denial letters were poorly written and claims staff often lacked training. Melissa Emrey-Arras, director of education, workforce and income security issues at the Government Accountability Office, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

