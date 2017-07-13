Sports Listen

Michael McGhee: Army aims to be energy self-sufficient

July 13, 2017 11:32 am < a min read
Michael McGhee, executive director, Army Office of Energy Initiatives

Over the past five years, the Army has been busily building renewable power facilities on its bases in order to reach an overall goal of 1 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2025. But now, the Army is putting more of an emphasis on using that energy to make its bases entirely self-sufficient from the public electric grid, so they can continue to function in the event of an outage. Michael McGhee, executive director of the Army Office of Energy Initiatives, talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the technologies the Army’s pursuing to make that a reality.

Download audio

