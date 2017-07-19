Sports Listen

Sam Skolnik: What agency vacancies mean for contractors

July 19, 2017 9:38 am < a min read
Sam Skolnik, Bloomberg BNA senior reporter

The Trump administration got off to a slow start in nominating people to important jobs. Now President Donald Trump is picking up the pace of nominations, only to have the Senate take its sweet time to confirm them. The lingering policy vacancies leave career employees wondering and now the holes are starting to worry contractors. Sam Skolnik, Bloomberg BNA senior reporter, offers insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

