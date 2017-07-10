Sports Listen

Rep. Rob Wittman: Bill would help Navy reach magic number of 350 ships

By Federal News Radio Staff July 10, 2017 1:26 pm < a min read
Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.)

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), chairman of the House Armed Services Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, wants to make sure the Navy reaches its magic number of 350 ships. Wittman spoke to Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about a bill he introduced that will help the Navy do that.

