Scott Maucione: Alabama Air Force base to begin utilizing IoT and smart city technology

July 17, 2017 10:27 am < a min read
Listen to Scott Maucione on Federal Drive with Tom Temin

Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama is teaming with AT&T to use internet of things and smart city technologies to make the base run more smoothly. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione spoke with AT&T Air Force Client Executive Vice President Rocky Thurston and Maxwell’s Forty Second Mission Support Group Commander Colonel Don Lewis on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the updates.

Download audio

