Seto Bagdoyan: FCC broadband program at risk for fraud

|Jul 10, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9820
|0.0085
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.6979
|0.0157
|4.95%
|L 2030
|28.7215
|0.0230
|7.01%
|L 2040
|30.9711
|0.0269
|8.01%
|L 2050
|17.7830
|0.0161
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3734
|0.0029
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.8418
|0.0262
|2.48%
|C Fund
|33.8356
|0.0315
|9.34%
|S Fund
|43.8352
|-0.1320
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.0340
|0.0947
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.