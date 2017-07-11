Sports Listen

Seto Bagdoyan: FCC broadband program at risk for fraud

By Federal News Radio Staff July 11, 2017 9:09 am < a min read
Seto Bagdoyan, director of forensic audits, GAO

The Federal Communications Commission's program for providing subsidized broadband to low income families is at a high risk for fraud and abuse, according to a new Government Accountability Office report. The FCC has initiated an independent assessment, but that's still a couple of years off. Joining me with more, Seto Bagdoyan, director of forensic audits at the GAO, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

