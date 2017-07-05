Sports Listen

Tammy Flanagan: 10 ways seniors can avoid being scammed

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED July 5, 2017 11:51 am < a min read
Tammy Flanagan, senior benefits director, National Institute of Transition Planning

Non-existent sweepstakes, phony lotteries, reverse mortgage schemes and counterfeit drugs — fraudsters have unlimited imagination when if comes to separating people from their money, especially retirees and the elderly. Tammy Flanagan, senior benefits director at the National Institute of Transition Planning, offers some advice on avoiding ripoffs on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

