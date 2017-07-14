Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Tom Jones: Agencies face…

Tom Jones: Agencies face cybersecurity executive order deadline

July 14, 2017 10:46 am < a min read
Share
Tom Jones, federal systems engineer, Bay Dynamics

Today is the day White House asked agencies to submit their framework implementation action plans for the Trump administration's executive order on cybersecurity. What's new is having an agency executive responsible for all of the metrics and the addition of risk management. Tom Jones, federal systems engineer at Bay Dynamics, provides insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Bay Dynamics Cybersecurity Cybersecurity executive order executive order framework implementation Technology Technology Tom Jones
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Tom Jones: Agencies face…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction crews continue Cannon Building renovations

Today in History

2015: NASA's New Horizons probe performs first flyby of Pluto

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0261 0.0071 3.07%
L 2020 25.8048 0.0180 4.95%
L 2030 28.9117 0.0328 7.01%
L 2040 31.2118 0.0415 8.01%
L 2050 17.9396 0.0272 8.93%
G Fund 15.3762 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.8761 -0.0160 2.48%
C Fund 34.1242 0.0648 9.34%
S Fund 44.3604 0.0618 7.41%
I Fund 28.3972 0.0597 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.