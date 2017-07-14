Tom Jones: Agencies face cybersecurity executive order deadline

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 13, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0261
|0.0071
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.8048
|0.0180
|4.95%
|L 2030
|28.9117
|0.0328
|7.01%
|L 2040
|31.2118
|0.0415
|8.01%
|L 2050
|17.9396
|0.0272
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3762
|0.0009
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.8761
|-0.0160
|2.48%
|C Fund
|34.1242
|0.0648
|9.34%
|S Fund
|44.3604
|0.0618
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.3972
|0.0597
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.