Andrew Hunter: What AT&L reorg means for Defense acquisition

Yesterday, the Defense Department released the long-awaited game plan for how it plans to pull off one of the largest Pentagon reorganizations in decades: splitting the office of the undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics in two, and standing up the new position of chief management officer. Andrew Hunter served as a senior official in the AT&L organization during the Obama administration. Now a senior fellow in the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, he shares some initial takeaways from DoD’s 31-page report on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.