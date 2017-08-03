Sports Listen

Trending:

GOP and your retirement cutsFake agency gets military arms?Pay & benefit proposals in play
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Andrew Hunter: What AT&L…

Andrew Hunter: What AT&L reorg means for Defense acquisition

August 3, 2017 11:08 am < a min read
Share
Andrew Hunter, senior fellow, international security program, Center for Strategic and International Studies

Yesterday, the Defense Department released the long-awaited game plan for how it plans to pull off one of the largest Pentagon reorganizations in decades: splitting the office of the undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics in two, and standing up the new position of chief management officer. Andrew Hunter served as a senior official in the AT&L organization during the Obama administration. Now a senior fellow in the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, he shares some initial takeaways from DoD’s 31-page report on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Andrew Hunter Center for Strategic and International Studies Chief management officer Contracting Defense Defense Defense for Acquisition Defense News Federal Drive Other DoD Agencies Technology Technology and Logistics Office Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Andrew Hunter: What AT&L…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Zinke swears in deputy interior secretary

Today in History

1923: Coolidge takes oath of office after Harding's death

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1060 -0.0023 3.69%
L 2020 25.9742 -0.0074 5.96%
L 2030 29.1903 -0.0156 8.53%
L 2040 31.5544 -0.0217 9.78%
L 2050 18.1565 -0.0154 10.91%
G Fund 15.3952 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 17.9954 -0.0056 2.92%
C Fund 34.5586 0.0236 11.59%
S Fund 44.2848 -0.3330 8.61%
I Fund 29.1140 -0.0071 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.