Barbara Stephenson: Changes ahead for State Department following survey

August 3, 2017 11:28 am < a min read
Barbara Stephenson, president, American Foreign Service Association

A lot of change is in store for the State Department. Recently, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson completed a survey to which tens of thousands of State employees responded. Barbara Stephenson, a career diplomat and president of the American Foreign Service Association, shares Federal Drive with Tom Temin some of the findings from the Tillerson survey and a new employment policy that's not going down too well.

