David Hawkings: Plenty for Congress to do beyond health care

August 1, 2017 10:08 am < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Congress spent weeks crafting and voting on various measures to reform the American health care system with, so far, nothing to show for it, but there are still plenty of important measures awaiting lawmakers attention, and not many days left to tackle them. These include the annual Defense authorization bill, emergency funding for the VA and finding a way to keep the government open past Sept. 30. David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call, brings Federal Drive with Tom Temin up to speed on happenings on Capitol Hill.

