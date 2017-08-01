David Hawkings: Plenty for Congress to do beyond health care

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 31, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0888
|0.0032
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.9356
|0.0040
|4.95%
|L 2030
|29.1255
|0.0040
|7.01%
|L 2040
|31.4751
|0.0040
|8.01%
|L 2050
|18.1068
|0.0020
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3933
|0.0028
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.9584
|-0.0006
|2.48%
|C Fund
|34.4508
|-0.0250
|9.34%
|S Fund
|44.5242
|-0.0805
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.8791
|0.0775
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.