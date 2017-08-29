Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

David Hawkings: What will be the budget impact of Hurricane Harvey?

August 29, 2017 10:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

There’s clearly a long way to go before the devastation being wrought by Hurricane Harvey is finished. But when all is said and done, the recovery costs are guaranteed to be massive, and if history is any guide, a large share of those costs will be borne by the federal government. David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call, offers his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Congress David Hawkings Federal Drive Hurricane Harvey recovery relief effort Roll Call Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard rescues Houston residents from Harvey flooding

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.