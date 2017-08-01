Dr. David Shulkin: What new funding for Veterans Choice will mean

Dr. David Shulkin inherited a Veterans Affairs Department only partway through a badly needed transformation. As secretary, he's got a lot of tough constituents — Congress, a demanding president, veterans groups and veterans themselves. Shulkin discussed a number of pressing matters on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, starting with the consequences of new funding for the Veterans Choice program just approved by Congress. It extends veterans' ability to obtain health care outside of the VA system. Just don't call it privatization.