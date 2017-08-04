Dr. Tedd Ellerbrock: CDC’s AIDS Initiative saving millions of lives

Being diagnosed with HIV-AIDS used to be a death sentence; wiping out up to 30 percent of some sub-Saharan African communities. Today, more than 11 million people around the globe are living with the disease and a new lease on life, thanks to antiretroviral therapy supported by the U.S. government. Dr. Tedd Ellerbrock is the HIV Care and Treatment Branch Chief, in the division of global HIV and TB, at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. He helped lay a foundation of success for the AIDS initiative and worked tirelessly to expand the program, overcoming political, cultural and operational obstacles along the way. He's a finalist in the career achievement category for a Service to America medal. He took Federal News Radio’s Lauren Larson and Federal Drive with Tom Temin back to where it all began.