Dr. Tedd Ellerbrock: CDC's…

Dr. Tedd Ellerbrock: CDC’s AIDS Initiative saving millions of lives

August 4, 2017 10:08 am < a min read
Dr. Tedd Ellerbrock, HIV Care and Treatment Branch chief, Centers for Disease Control

Being diagnosed with HIV-AIDS used to be a death sentence; wiping out up to 30 percent of some sub-Saharan African communities. Today, more than 11 million people around the globe are living with the disease and a new lease on life, thanks to antiretroviral therapy supported by the U.S. government. Dr. Tedd Ellerbrock is the HIV Care and Treatment Branch Chief, in the division of global HIV and TB, at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. He helped lay a foundation of success for the AIDS initiative and worked tirelessly to expand the program, overcoming political, cultural and operational obstacles along the way. He's a finalist in the career achievement category for a Service to America medal. He took Federal News Radio’s Lauren Larson and Federal Drive with Tom Temin back to where it all began.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

