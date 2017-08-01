Sports Listen

Gen. Hawk Carlisle: DoD industry group supports Trump initiative

August 1, 2017 10:21 am < a min read
Retired Gen. Hawk Carlisle, president, National Defense Industrial Association

A new executive order President Donald Trump issued 11 days ago tells federal agencies to spend the next nine months studying the health of the Defense Industrial Base. The order laments that the U.S. has lost about 2 million manufacturing jobs since 2000, and demands a whole-of-government approach to identify the industrial capacity and supply chains the U.S. needs to maintain national security. Retired Air Force Gen. Hawk Carlisle, president of the National Defense Industrial Association, tells DoD Reporter Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin that NDIA fully supports the study and wants to help.

