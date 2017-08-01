Sports Listen

Trending:

GOP and your retirement cutsFake agency gets military arms?Pay & benefit proposals in play
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Jenny Grover: Suspicious behaviors…

Jenny Grover: Suspicious behaviors may not be indicators of airport threats

August 1, 2017 9:49 am < a min read
Share
Jenny Grover, director of homeland security and justice issues, GAO

Besides searching people bodily, the Transportation Security Administration watches travelers in airports, looking for suspicious behaviors. But TSA has little evidence the behaviors mean anything at all, according to the Government Accountability Office. Jenny Grover, director of homeland security and justice issues at the GAO, provides the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight airport Federal Drive GAO Jenny Glover Management search security suspicious activity Tom Temin TSA
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Jenny Grover: Suspicious behaviors…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees participate in 'Feds Feed Families'

Today in History

1961: Defense secretary establishes Defense Intelligence Agency

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0888 0.0032 3.07%
L 2020 25.9356 0.0040 4.95%
L 2030 29.1255 0.0040 7.01%
L 2040 31.4751 0.0040 8.01%
L 2050 18.1068 0.0020 8.93%
G Fund 15.3933 0.0028 1.17%
F Fund 17.9584 -0.0006 2.48%
C Fund 34.4508 -0.0250 9.34%
S Fund 44.5242 -0.0805 7.41%
I Fund 28.8791 0.0775 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.