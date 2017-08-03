Sports Listen

Joseph Petrillo: Army went too far on fair bidding contract

August 3, 2017 11:20 am < a min read
Joseph Petrillo, procurement attorney, Petrillo and Powell

In a recent ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for Federal Claims said the Army went a little too far in trying to be fair to bidders on the latest recompete of its Army Desktop Mobile and Computing contract vehicle. After the initial bids came in from 58 separate companies, the Army deemed just nine of them technically acceptable. So it decided to reopen the competition, including by letting companies submit new prices, in order to ward off 21 separate bid protests. Joseph Petrillo, a procurement attorney with the law firm Petrillo and Powell, explains the ruling on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
