Joseph Petrillo: Army went too far on fair bidding contract

In a recent ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for Federal Claims said the Army went a little too far in trying to be fair to bidders on the latest recompete of its Army Desktop Mobile and Computing contract vehicle. After the initial bids came in from 58 separate companies, the Army deemed just nine of them technically acceptable. So it decided to reopen the competition, including by letting companies submit new prices, in order to ward off 21 separate bid protests. Joseph Petrillo, a procurement attorney with the law firm Petrillo and Powell, explains the ruling on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.