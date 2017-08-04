Sports Listen

John Pendleton: Pentagon falling short of savings target

August 4, 2017 9:55 am < a min read
John Pendleton, director of Defense capabilities and management issues, GAO

According to the Government Accountability Office, the savings strategies the Defense Department has briefed to Congress aren’t detailed enough to come up with a meaningful evaluation. John Pendleton, director of Defense capabilities and management issues at GAO, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin DoD has a lot of work to do before it convince Congress that it can meet its savings targets.

Download audio

