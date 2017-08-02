Sports Listen

Margot Conrad: Get the most out of your interns

August 2, 2017 8:41 am < a min read
Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach, Partnership for Public Service

Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach at the Partnership for Public Service, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how agencies can get the most out of their summer interns during the last few weeks of their service.

