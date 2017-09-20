Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite: Army Corps of Engineers joins hurricane relief effort

September 20, 2017 8:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

You might not think of the Army Corps of Engineers as first responders. But the Corps was part of the all-of-government response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, the commanding general and chief of engineers, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Related Stories

Related Topics
Army Army Corps of Engineers Defense Defense News disaster response Federal Drive Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Irma Other DoD Agencies Todd Semonite Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.