Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Bob Tobias: Analysis raises concern about federal retirement overhaul

September 5, 2017 10:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The Congressional Budget Office is out with a new study comparing five potential options for overhauling the federal retirement system – ranging from doing away with guaranteed pensions altogether, to reversing some of the changes Congress has already made in recent years to increase employee contribution rates. But Bob Tobias, a professor in the Key Executive Leadership Program at American University, told Federal Drive with Tom Temin CBO’s analysis also raised some ominous signs about the effects those higher rates have already had.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Related Topics
All News Bob Tobias CBO Congress Federal Drive Federal Drive federal retirement plans Key Executive Leadership Program at American University Pay & Benefits Retirement Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.