Bob Tobias: Analysis raises concern about federal retirement overhaul

The Congressional Budget Office is out with a new study comparing five potential options for overhauling the federal retirement system – ranging from doing away with guaranteed pensions altogether, to reversing some of the changes Congress has already made in recent years to increase employee contribution rates. But Bob Tobias, a professor in the Key Executive Leadership Program at American University, told Federal Drive with Tom Temin CBO’s analysis also raised some ominous signs about the effects those higher rates have already had.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne