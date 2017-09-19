Dr. Chester Buckenmaier: Uniformed Services University joins opioid addiction fight

With opioids driving up drug overdose death rates, military health practitioners are joining in the battle. West Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by opioid deaths. Now the Uniformed Services University of the Health Services and West Virginia University are teaming up to take on opioid addiction. Dr. Chester Buckenmaier, professor at the Uniformed Services University and a retired Army colonel, provides details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

