Dr. Chester Buckenmaier: Uniformed Services University joins opioid addiction fight

September 19, 2017 8:21 am
 
With opioids driving up drug overdose death rates, military health practitioners are joining in the battle. West Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by opioid deaths. Now the Uniformed Services University of the Health Services and West Virginia University are teaming up to take on opioid addiction. Dr. Chester Buckenmaier, professor at the Uniformed Services University and a retired Army colonel, provides details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
