Greg Touhill: A deeper look into defense cybersecurity

September 8, 2017 8:31 am
 
Few have seen cybersecurity efforts from as many angles as one retired Brigadier General. After a long career in the Air Force leading cybersecurity operations and training programs, he was the first federal chief of information security officer. Gen. Greg Touhill joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his long career in cybersecurity.

