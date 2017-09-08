Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne
|Sep 07, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.1433
|0.0109
|3.69%
|L 2020
|26.0077
|0.0234
|5.96%
|L 2030
|29.2000
|0.0386
|8.53%
|L 2040
|31.5505
|0.0475
|9.78%
|L 2050
|18.1447
|0.0296
|10.91%
|G Fund
|15.4291
|0.0009
|1.36%
|F Fund
|18.1783
|0.0427
|2.92%
|C Fund
|34.4763
|0.0018
|11.59%
|S Fund
|44.0255
|-0.1336
|8.61%
|I Fund
|29.1530
|0.2228
|17.39%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.