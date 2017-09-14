Joseph Petrillo: What small contractors need to know from recent court ruling

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne
|Sep 13, 2017
|L Income
|19.1905
|-0.0012
|3.92%
|L 2020
|26.1297
|-0.0033
|6.18%
|L 2030
|29.4250
|-0.0061
|8.74%
|L 2040
|31.8377
|-0.0079
|9.97%
|L 2050
|18.3345
|-0.0051
|11.07%
|G Fund
|15.4345
|0.0009
|1.55%
|F Fund
|18.0749
|-0.0148
|3.86%
|C Fund
|34.9456
|0.0268
|11.93%
|S Fund
|44.8407
|0.0178
|8.16%
|I Fund
|29.3994
|-0.0749
|17.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.