Joseph Petrillo: What small contractors need to know from recent court ruling

September 14, 2017 11:07 am
 
To be a small company for federal contracting purposes, you can’t get most of your revenue from a single large contractor. That’s what the Small Business Administration tried to establish in one recent ruling. But the court had other ideas. To sort it all out, procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo, of the law firm Petrillo and Powell.

