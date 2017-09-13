Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Justin Herman: GSA overdue for a revamp, solution is Blockchain

September 13, 2017 11:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Blockchain may sound like something you’d find in a prison yard — but this online ledger technology has a lot of potential for federal digital services. The General Services Administration is betting on the technology as a way for agencies to modernize legacy systems. Justin Herman, the lead for emerging citizen technology at GSA, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain what the technology is and how it works.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight Blockchain Federal Drive General Services Administration GSA Justin Herman Legacy systems Management modernzation online ledger technology Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.