Kevin Bogardus: Obama appointees negotiated next job while on the job at Interior

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne
|Sep 18, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.2053
|0.0091
|3.92%
|L 2020
|26.1629
|0.0211
|6.18%
|L 2030
|29.4826
|0.0375
|8.74%
|L 2040
|31.9110
|0.0480
|9.97%
|L 2050
|18.3829
|0.0319
|11.07%
|G Fund
|15.4389
|0.0027
|1.55%
|F Fund
|18.0625
|-0.0178
|3.86%
|C Fund
|35.0394
|0.0521
|11.93%
|S Fund
|45.2313
|0.2524
|8.16%
|I Fund
|29.4248
|0.0369
|17.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.