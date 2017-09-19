Listen Live Sports

Kevin Bogardus: Obama appointees negotiated next job while on the job at Interior

September 19, 2017 8:38 am
 
Political appointees often think about their next job while deep into working for the government. That’s understandable. They serve at the pleasure of the president, and usually for only two or three years. But a half dozen Interior Department appointees were negotiating private sector jobs toward the end of the Obama administration. They recused themselves from important policy deliberations. Kevin Bogardus, a reporter with E&E News, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

