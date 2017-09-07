Protecting personal information on connected devices

The economy is growing more mobile and more digital. But it brings the potential for more loss of personal information. Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has awarded a grant to Northeastern University in Boston to develop a system for auditing and controlling P-I-I on connected devices. David Choffnes, assistant professor of computer and information science at Northeastern told Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the challenges involved.

