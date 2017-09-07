Protecting personal information on connected devices

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio. Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne
|Sep 06, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.1324
|0.0069
|3.69%
|L 2020
|25.9843
|0.0189
|5.96%
|L 2030
|29.1614
|0.0356
|8.53%
|L 2040
|31.5030
|0.0453
|9.78%
|L 2050
|18.1151
|0.0300
|10.91%
|G Fund
|15.4282
|0.0008
|1.36%
|F Fund
|18.1356
|-0.0348
|2.92%
|C Fund
|34.4745
|0.1076
|11.59%
|S Fund
|44.1591
|0.0595
|8.61%
|I Fund
|28.9302
|0.0226
|17.39%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.