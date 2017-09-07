Listen Live Sports

Protecting personal information on connected devices

September 7, 2017 11:37 am
 
The economy is growing more mobile and more digital. But it brings the potential for more loss of personal information. Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has awarded a grant to Northeastern University in Boston to develop a system for auditing and controlling P-I-I on connected devices. David Choffnes, assistant professor of computer and information science at Northeastern told Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the challenges involved.

