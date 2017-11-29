Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Margot Conrad: Will agency websites soon be collecting more data?

November 29, 2017 10:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

One reason online shopping is so appealing is the way websites collect visitor habit data and use it to enhance return visits. Now a bill in Congress, the Federal Agency Customer Experience Act, would let agencies collect data and solicit feedback. Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach at the Partnership for Public Service, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how this could help.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Big Data Congress customer experience Digital Government Federal Drive Legislation Margot Conrad Partnership for Public Service Technology Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive websites

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4483 0.0279 5.10%
L 2020 26.6809 0.0689 8.16%
L 2030 30.3793 0.1315 11.87%
L 2040 33.0351 0.1689 13.66%
L 2050 19.1116 0.1113 15.29%
G Fund 15.5073 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0914 -0.0038 3.44%
C Fund 36.8907 0.3610 16.90%
S Fund 47.9951 0.5569 14.35%
I Fund 30.2872 -0.0159 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.