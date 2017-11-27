Listen Live Sports

David Ferriero: NARA rolls out Vietnam War exhibit

November 27, 2017 8:56 am
 
The Vietnam War may be receding from vivid memory to history, but it’s not quite there yet. Now the National Archives and Records Administration has hung a Vietnam War exhibit at its main building in downtown D.C. Archivist David Ferriero, a Vietnam vet, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with all the details.

