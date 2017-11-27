Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Kathy Buller: Peace Corps needs to improve its cybersecurity

November 27, 2017 8:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Like so many agencies, the Peace Corps has had its annual examination by its inspector general. The Corps needs to tighten up several areas, including basic planning, managing its people, and, naturally, cybersecurity. Peace Corps Inspector General Kathy Buller joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with more.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight Federal Drive IG inspector general Kathy Buller Management oversight Peace Corps Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.