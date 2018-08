Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump called for top-to-bottom overhauls of federal bureaucracies, like the State Department. Secretary Rex Tillerson responded, offering an ambitious plan. But friction with Congress and with others with an interest in State quickly started whittling down Tillerson’s proposals. Thomas Hill, a visiting fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin the reorganization plan looks like a lot of earlier ones, ambitious language but few specifics.

