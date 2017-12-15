Listen Live Sports

Cindy Brown Barnes: Women, minorities lag behind in technology sector growth

December 15, 2017 11:12 am
 
The job of the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission and the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is to make sure employers don’t discriminate. But in the technology industry sector, women and some minorities don’t appear to be participating in the growth. That’s according to the Government Accountability Office. To assess federal oversight rigor, Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu spoke with Cindy Brown Barnes, GAO’s director of Education, Workforce and Income issues, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

