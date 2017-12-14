Craig Fischer & John Hill: Treasury examines possible blockchain benefits

The Treasury Department, as keeper of the nation’s financial integrity, keeps an eye on currencies the world over, including cryptocurrencies. Now it’s looking into potential uses for blockchain, the online ledger system that enables cryptocurrencies and many other types of transactions. Craig Fischer, a program manager, and John Hill, assistant commissioner for Financial Innovation and Transformation, are both from Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service. They join Federal Drive with Tom Temin as part of the series, What’s Going on with Blockchain?

