David Hawkings: Short-term CR likely; what’s next?

Congress watchers and a few members say there’s no need to fear a possible government shutdown will happen this weekend. Congress is looking likely to pass a short-term extension to the current continuing resolution. Still, many more fights lie ahead over a long-term budget. Federal News Radio’s Eric White spoke with Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to get an update.

