David Hawkings: Short-term CR likely; what’s next?

|Dec 04, 2017
|L Income
|19.4614
|0.0022
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.7065
|0.0020
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.4214
|0.0004
|13.61%
|L 2040
|33.0860
|-0.0010
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.1437
|-0.0012
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5134
|0.0031
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.0703
|-0.0109
|3.33%
|C Fund
|37.0851
|-0.0387
|20.49%
|S Fund
|47.9553
|-0.1598
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.2285
|0.1072
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.