Joseph Petrillo: Incumbency has its advantages in contracting

Few wins are more satisfying for a federal contractor than knocking out an incumbent in a re-competition. But incumbency has its advantages. And sometimes being roughly as good and coming in with a lower price doesn’t mean you’ll take the stage. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with lessons learned from a recent protest case.

