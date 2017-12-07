Joseph Petrillo: Incumbency has its advantages in contracting

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
|L Income
|19.4419
|-0.0072
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.6514
|-0.0212
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.3081
|-0.0445
|13.61%
|L 2040
|32.9372
|-0.0588
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.0433
|-0.0399
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5154
|0.0010
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.1173
|0.0235
|3.33%
|C Fund
|36.9450
|-0.0032
|20.49%
|S Fund
|47.3794
|-0.2095
|17.67%
|I Fund
|29.9801
|-0.1833
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.