Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Joseph Petrillo: Incumbency has its advantages in contracting

December 7, 2017 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Few wins are more satisfying for a federal contractor than knocking out an incumbent in a re-competition. But incumbency has its advantages. And sometimes being roughly as good and coming in with a lower price doesn’t mean you’ll take the stage. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with lessons learned from a recent protest case.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News bidding process Federal Drive incumbent contractors Joseph Petrillo Petrillo and Powell Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.