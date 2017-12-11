Larry Allen: Will contractors be next to target sexual harassers?

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
|Dec 08, 2017
|L Income
|19.4730
|0.0193
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.7293
|0.0469
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.4584
|0.0885
|13.61%
|L 2040
|33.1307
|0.1128
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.1714
|0.0737
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5174
|0.0010
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.0783
|-0.0016
|3.33%
|C Fund
|37.2675
|0.2074
|20.49%
|S Fund
|47.9175
|0.1597
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.1497
|0.1135
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.