Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Lyle Eesley: A solution for improving DoD’s services acquisitions

December 5, 2017 9:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The Defense Department spends more than $150 billion a year on services. To get better at it and ensure that what it buys is what it really wants, Defense Acquisition University developed the Services Acquisition Workshop (SAW). Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Lyle Eesley, the former DAU professor who developed the SAW, at the National Contract Management Association symposium in Washington.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Defense Defense Defense Acquisition University Defense News Federal Drive Lyle Eesley SAW Services acquisition workshop Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.