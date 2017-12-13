Mallory Barg Bulman: Best Places to Work — the recount

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
|Dec 12, 2017
|L Income
|19.4921
|0.0036
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.7720
|0.0079
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.5349
|0.0140
|13.61%
|L 2040
|33.2261
|0.0169
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.2328
|0.0106
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5214
|0.0010
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.0682
|-0.0085
|3.33%
|C Fund
|37.4464
|0.0591
|20.49%
|S Fund
|47.8254
|-0.1048
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.3180
|0.0234
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.