Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Mallory Barg Bulman: Best Places to Work — the recount

December 13, 2017 9:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

The Partnership for Public Service and Deloitte are busy recalculating rankings for the Best Places to Work in the Federal Government. They didn’t get it wrong the first time. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president of research and evaluation at the Partnership, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with an update.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Stories

Related Topics
2017 Best Places to Work All News Deloitte Federal Drive Mallory Barg Bulman Partnership for Public Service Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.