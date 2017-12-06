Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Sean Morris: Breaking down the Best Places to Work numbers

December 6, 2017 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

A fierce election campaign last year drew many federal agencies into the spotlight. Still, employee engagement scores continued to rise. Today the annual Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings are out, compiled by the Partnership for Public Service and Deloitte. Sean Morris, federal human capital leader at Deloitte, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the results.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Best Places to Work in the Federal Government Deloitte Federal Drive Partnership for Public Service Sean Morris Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce Your Job

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.