Sean Morris: Breaking down the Best Places to Work numbers

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne
|Dec 05, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.4491
|-0.0123
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.6726
|-0.0339
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.3526
|-0.0688
|13.61%
|L 2040
|32.9960
|-0.0900
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.0832
|-0.0605
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5144
|0.0010
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.0938
|0.0235
|3.33%
|C Fund
|36.9482
|-0.1369
|20.49%
|S Fund
|47.5889
|-0.3664
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.1634
|-0.0651
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.