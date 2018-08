Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As they try to improve their online digital services, many federal agencies could benefit from direct feedback from citizens using the services. Thanks to the Paperwork Reduction Act and other bureaucratic obstacles, asking people for feedback is difficult for agencies.

It can take months to get permission. Kathy Conrad, director of digital government at Accenture Federal Services and former citizen services executive at the General Services Administration, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share some strategies for improving the situation.