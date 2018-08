Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

First it was Agent Orange, then Gulf War syndrome. The next set of maladies affecting service members is shaping up to be burn pits, toxic fires used to get rid of waste materials during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The Defense Department was supposed to use risk management to mitigate the possible ill-effects on soldiers and marines. But DoD has big gaps in its understanding of the effects of burn pits. Carey Russell, the director of defense capabilities and management issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.