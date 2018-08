Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Pentagon’s inspector general has been visiting military hospitals and clinics around the country to examine their cybersecurity posture over the past year, and many of the same problems have popped up in facility after facility. Carol Gorman, the assistant DoD inspector general for cyber operations. talked with Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the findings, and why they’re particularly concerning in the health care arena.