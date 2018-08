Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal fleet managers are in the midst of installing telematics systems, something they were told to do in a 2015 executive order. Telematics cause cars and light trucks to generate data and send it back to a server, enabling more efficient operations.

But telematics systems might be vulnerable to cyber attack. That’s something the Homeland Security Department is investigating. Chase Garwood, program manager in the cybersecurity division at the Homeland Security Department’s Science and Technology Directorate, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.