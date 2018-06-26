Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Hollister & Landefeld: OMB creating governmentwide data structure for tracking grant spending

June 26, 2018 9:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The federal government issues more than $660 billion dollars in grants each year. But the way it collects and generates data about those payments is a mess. It’s scattered in various databases throughout the government, and different agencies have different lexicons for the same information.

Not only does that complicate efforts to track federal spending, it makes life extremely complicated for grantees who have to deal with more than one agency. But there is hope — There’s hope, however. For one reason: the Office of Management and Budget is beginning to create a governmentwide data structure for grant spending.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Hudson Hollister, president of the Data Coalition, and Frank Landefeld, Public Sector Market Lead at MorganFranklin Consulting, recently published a paper exploring the government’s challenges and opportunities in the area of grant-related data. They joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about it.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Big Data database Digital Government Federal Drive Frank Landefeld government spending Hudson Hollister Management OMB Open Data/Transparency Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington