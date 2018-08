Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The last week before the July Fourth recess looks to be a busy one on Capitol Hill. Besides tackling the farm bill and potentially making another run at immigration legislation, lawmakers in both houses are working on several elements of the appropriations picture for 2019. With any luck, those appropriations bills might actually be passed in time for the new fiscal year. Loren Duggan, editorial director at Bloomberg Government, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what to watch for on the hill this week.